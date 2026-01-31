09:59
Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan summarizes results of 2025

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan held its annual board meeting to summarize the results of 2025, its press service reported.

The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of the work carried out by prosecution authorities to ensure the rule of law, strengthen public order, protect the rights and interests of citizens and the state, and combat corruption.

«The shortcomings in the activities and measures to address them were discussed. Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev noted the need for a systematic organization of the prosecution authorities’ work, emphasizing the importance of improving the quality of prosecutorial oversight, strengthening efforts to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, and ensuring accurate and uniform law enforcement. He also set requirements for an in-depth analysis of each request when handling applications and complaints, preventing a formal approach, and taking timely and justified measures,» the statement reads.

The head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic outlined specific steps to ensure the implementation of strategic objectives set for the prosecution authorities, focusing on strengthening oversight in priority areas, maintaining service discipline, and improving work efficiency.
