24 new facilities for prosecution authorities under construction in Kyrgyzstan

At least 24 new facilities are being constructed for the prosecution authorities across the country. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, the construction includes administrative buildings, official apartments, as well as other socially significant structures.

These measures are aimed at improving the working and living conditions of law enforcement personnel.

A solemn ceremony was held to lay the capsule in the foundation of the new administrative building for the prosecutor’s office of Chui region, attended by Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev.
