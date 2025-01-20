17:56
New building to be constructed for Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today laid a capsule at the construction site of a new building for the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

He emphasized that the prosecution authorities are a key institution that ensures the rule of law, strengthens the rule of law and protects the interests of citizens and the state on the basis of the law.

According to him, the construction of a new building for the Prosecutor General’s Office is an important step towards improving the working conditions of employees, who serve the law, fight crime and protect the rights of citizens.

The new seven-story administrative building with a total area of ​​20,000 square meters will be provided with modern equipment.

It will have office rooms, small and large halls, as well as a two-level underground parking for 200 cars.

Construction work will be carried out by Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department. Commissioning is scheduled in two years.

The head of state emphasized that significant work has been done in recent years to improve the activities of the prosecution authorities. Thanks to state support, 111 service apartments were built for employees of the regional prosecutor’s offices in Naryn, Talas, Osh and Chui regions. The buildings of the prosecutor’s offices in Talas region, Chon-Alai and Kochkor districts, Sverdlovsky district of the capital and Batken garrison have also been renovated and are now equipped with modern material and technical means.

Improvement of working conditions and increased salaries contribute to the loyalty of employees to their service, Sadyr Japarov noted. He expressed confidence that the country’s legal system will continue to develop, and the Prosecutor General’s Office will become a reliable basis for improving the life of society.

«Today, laying the capsule, we appeal to future generations, proclaiming that in the new Kyrgyzstan, law and order, law and justice will be the main values ​​​​of our state,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Addressing the employees of the prosecutor’s offices, he emphasized their important role in ensuring law, order and justice. He noted that as the foundations of legality in the country are consistently strengthened, the role and importance of the prosecutor’s office increases and the work of the prosecutor’s office employees requires a high level of morality and responsibility to the homeland, and called for consistent adherence to these high principles.

The goal of the state is to create a prosecutor’s office structure that will work for the well-being of the new Kyrgyzstan, guided by the rule of law for every citizen. The President expressed hope that the new building of the Prosecutor General’s Office will become a place where justice and order in the country will be strengthened.

The head of state also met with veterans of the prosecutor’s office.
