Prosecutor General's Office launches app to combat pressure on entrepreneurs

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has announced the launch of a mobile application called «Business Protection», designed to serve as an effective tool to combat illegal interference in entrepreneurial activities. The agency’s press service reported.

The app was developed with the support of the country’s leading mobile operators: Alfa Telecom, Nur Telecom, and Sky Mobile. An information campaign promoting the app has already begun — subscribers receive SMS messages encouraging them to download it.

«Business Protection» is a direct communication channel between entrepreneurs and the Prosecutor General’s Office. Through the app, business owners can promptly report any cases of unjustified inspections, pressure from government authorities, and other illegal actions.

A notable feature of the app is its ability to attach photo and video materials to complaints as evidence.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the creation of this app is part of a broader effort to prevent unjustified interference by government bodies in the activities of business entities.
