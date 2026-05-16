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European Parliament says role of Ombudsman Institute should be strengthened

Members of the European Parliament visited the Ombudsman Institute of Kyrgyzstan and met with Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva.

The delegation included the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur for Kyrgyzstan Nacho Sanchez Amor, MEP Kristian Vigenin, and the EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rémi Duflot .

The parties discussed human rights protection issues, including the implementation of the national preventive mechanism’s functions, strengthening monitoring in closed institutions, expanding the powers of the Ombudsman Institute following the adoption of the constitutional law, and measures to combat domestic violence.

According to Jamilya Jamanbayeva, the human rights institution continues cooperation with international organizations operating in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past three years, the ombudsman’s activities have been strengthened in terms of protecting human rights and freedoms and ensuring compliance by state bodies.

«Previously, the implementation rate of recommendations stood at 13 percent. Since 2023, this figure has increased to 79 percent. At the same time, the number of citizens’ appeals continues to grow. In the first four months of 2026, the number of appeals received by the institute increased by 34 percent compared to the same period in 2025. This indicates growing public trust,» the Ombudsperson said.

According to Nacho Sanchez Amor, this is not the easiest period for those involved in human rights activities, making it necessary to strengthen international ties and solidarity.

«I believe that the provision requiring the dismissal of the ombudsperson if parliament does not approve the annual report does not comply with the principles of independence of a human rights institution. The nature of this work is such that human rights defenders often raise difficult and uncomfortable issues,» he said.

Members of the European Parliament also praised the monitoring activities carried out by human rights defenders in closed institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/374096/
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