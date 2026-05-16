Modern hippodrome complex for 20,000 spectators to be built in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall and NKZ LLC have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Mutual Understanding, the city municipality reported.
The memorandum provides for the establishment of a partnership aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation between the parties as part of a project to build an international hippodrome in Kyrgyzstan’s capital.
The project envisions the construction of a modern hippodrome complex with a capacity of up to 20,000 spectators. The facility will include international-standard sand and turf tracks, as well as a modern nighttime lighting system.
The municipality noted that the designing of the facility is being carried out in cooperation with federations representing national sports disciplines.