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Modern hippodrome complex for 20,000 spectators to be built in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall and NKZ LLC have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Mutual Understanding, the city municipality reported.

The memorandum provides for the establishment of a partnership aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation between the parties as part of a project to build an international hippodrome in Kyrgyzstan’s capital.

The project envisions the construction of a modern hippodrome complex with a capacity of up to 20,000 spectators. The facility will include international-standard sand and turf tracks, as well as a modern nighttime lighting system.

The project also includes the construction of a stable complex with an auction hall, the development of commercial and recreational zones, and a dedicated arena for kok boru competitions and other traditional equestrian games.

The municipality noted that the designing of the facility is being carried out in cooperation with federations representing national sports disciplines.
link: https://24.kg/english/374084/
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