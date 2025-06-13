15:52
20 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, to take part in Intervision

The list of countries that will take part in Intervision 2025 song contest has been announced. The press service of the event reported.

«This year, 20 countries will take part in the contest: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the USA, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Africa,» the statement reads.

The first international music contest Intervision — Golden Key was held in Czechoslovakia in 1965. In 1977, the contest, held annually in the Polish city of Sopot, was named «Intervision». In 2008, Sochi hosted the «Five Stars. Intervision» contest.

The Intervision contest will be held on September 20, 2025 in Moscow. The main prize is €300,000.

The winners of the national selection, the trio «Nomad», consisting of Bek Israilov, Minzhashar Murzaev and Azat Raimberdiev, will represent the Kyrgyz Republic at Intervision.
