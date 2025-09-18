118 teachers to compete for “Best Teacher of the Year” title

A total of 118 teachers will compete for the title of «Best Teacher of the Year» in 18 categories across Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education reported.

The competition involves teachers from schools in all regions of the country, as well as the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

The annual national contest is aimed at fostering the creative work of educators in state and municipal institutions, enhancing teachers’ professional skills, and strengthening the prestige of education in society.

The final stage of the competition will take place in Bishkek on September 22–24, 2025.

Details about the prize fund have not been disclosed.