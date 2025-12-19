Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at GAR 2025 Championship Contest

On December 7, 2025, teams of schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan took part in the GAR 2025 World Championship Contest in robotics and artificial intelligence, which was held in Malaysia. Artur Kutlugildin, one of the team leaders, reported.

The young engineers successfully represented their country on the world stage, demonstrating a high level of knowledge, creativity, and coordinated teamwork. Following the competition, the participants from Kyrgyzstan took first place and returned home with gold medals.

The winners were in the following categories:

First place in the junior and middle school category:

• STEM Seitek;

• Silk Way International School;

• Girls’ team from Umut Lyceum (Tokmok).

The boys from the Zhusup Balasagyn Lyceum (Tokmok) won bronze.

The following teams won silver and bronze medals, performing confidently among the strongest teams in Asia in the senior school category:

• Silk Way International School;

• STEM Seitek;

• Zhaiyl Batyr Lyceum (Kara-Balta).

Their leaders, Artur Kutlugildin and Mederbek Azimov, made a huge contribution to the teams’ preparation and victory, as did the young genius Matai Kurmanbekov, a student at Intellect College, who not only inspired the participants but also provided technical support.