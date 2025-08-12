Kyrgyz participant wins 1st place at Aldyn Sogun competition in Russia

A contestant from Kyrgyzstan took first place at the International Aldyn Sogun — Golden Arrow competition in Kyzyl (Tuva, Russia), the Ministry of Culture reported.

The event was held from August 8 to August 10, with Kyrgyzstan represented by a young singer Aelita Taalaybekova. She performed the songs «Aniyaktar» (in Tuvan) and «Kurmanbek.»

The competition in Tuva brought together more than 20 singers from Kazakhstan, Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Khakassia, the Altai Republic, Kalmykia, and other regions.

The international Aldyn Sogun competition was held for the first time and was dedicated to the memory of Tuva’s Honored Artist Ayas Danzyryn and the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland.