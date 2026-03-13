10:30
Kyrgyz Pochtasy announces essay contest for schoolchildren

Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC has announced an international epistolary essay contest for schoolchildren aged from 9 to 15.

According to the company, participants are invited to reflect on the importance of human connections in today’s digital world. Contestants should write a letter to a friend, revealing the value of real communication in the era of digitalization. The letter should be written by hand and without the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Applications will be accepted until April 10.

Winners of the national stage will receive valuable prizes, including laptops, modern smartphones, and tablets. The best essay from Kyrgyzstan will be sent to the international stage of the competition, where the main prize is a trip to Switzerland.

The initiative is held under the auspices of the Universal Postal Union.
link: https://24.kg/english/365790/
views: 111
