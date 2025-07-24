15:53
Kyrgyzstani Ryskeldi Starbekov among top 3 singers at contest in Belarus

Kyrgyzstani Ryskeldi Starbekov took third place at the International Pop Song Contest Vitebsk-2025, which is traditionally held as part of the arts festival Slavianski Bazaar in Belarus.

First, he performed the song of the French singer-songwriter Serge Lama «Je suis malade» («I am sick»). And in the final, he performed the Russian folk song «Rechenka».

According to the singer, for him «it is an honor to represent Kyrgyzstan at such a large-scale festival».

Ryskeldi Starbekov shared third place with Russian vocalist Erik Akhmetov.

He is a graduate of the Kyrgyz State Musical College named after Murataly Kurenkeev, specializing in «academic singing» and the Kyrgyz National Institute of Arts named after Byubyusara Beishenalieva.

He works as a vocal teacher and is a soloist of the show band «Hype» and show ballet «Lider».

Slavianski Bazaar is an annual international arts festival that has been held in Vitebsk since 1992. In 1993, the flag of Kyrgyzstan appeared on the festival’s flagpole for the first time, along with the flags of Slovakia, Lithuania, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Yugoslavia. The event includes a vocal competition and a children’s music competition.
