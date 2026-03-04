Escalation in the Middle East: Kyrgyzstanis may leave Iran via Turkmenistan

Starting March 2, citizens of Kyrgyzstan planning to leave Iran will be able to use a new route through Turkmenistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Turkmen side.

According to the ministry, it can be made through the following border crossing points:

Bajgiran — accessible only to holders of diplomatic passports;

Artyk and Sarakhs, which are open to all holders of civil passports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that if citizens have any questions, they should contact the Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkmenistan or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly.

Contact information of the Embassy: kgembassy.tm@mfa.gov.kg. Phone: +99312482295, +99312482296 (from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM). Hotline (24/7): +99365694059.