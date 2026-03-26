SCNS detains wanted CEO of Orgtekhstroy OJSC

As part of a criminal investigation into fraud on an especially large scale, I.K.M., the CEO of Orgtekhstroy OJSC and a subject of an international arrest warrant, 58, has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the press center, I.K.M., one of the main shareholders and the beneficial owner of Orgtekhstroy OJSC, intentionally misled investors.

«Being aware of the lack of financial resources to carry out construction activities, he attracted investments by providing company assets that had already been sold to third parties as collateral. This scheme, known as ’double sales,’ caused significant financial damage to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Numerous collective appeals from victims served as grounds for initiating the criminal case. The suspect was placed on the international wanted list,» the statement reads.

On March 24, I.K.M. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS for further investigative actions.

The initials I.K.M. refer to Kanat Ismailov, an entrepreneur, builder, and founder of the company Orgtekhstroy.

In early March, a video message recorded on March 12, 2022, was circulated on social media in which he claimed to be under pressure from law enforcement agencies and security services.

In June 2025, Azamat Melisov, one of the executives of the construction company Orgtekhstroy, was detained on suspicion of fraud.