Sadyr Japarov: We're changing driving school system to save lives

In an interview with Kabar news agency, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov explained the reasons for transferring driving schools under state control. He stated that the decision is aimed at eliminating corruption in driver training and improving the quality of training, which is directly related to the rising number of road accidents.

The head of state noted that corrupt practices had flourished for years in the previous system: many driving schools issued certificates without actual training, and exams at the state-run Unaa institution were often paid for.

According to the president, after tightening control, it turned out that a significant number of graduates from private driving schools were unable to pass the exam even on their tenth attempt. This confirms that the training was perfunctory and did not provide the necessary skills.

Sadyr Japarov noted that more than 900 people die on Kyrgyzstan’s roads every year.

He emphasized that one of the key causes of accidents is the poor quality of driver training at private driving schools and the practice of «buying» driver’s licenses.

«These are enormous human losses, in some cases, comparable to military action. We must shut down these corruption schemes because human lives are at stake,» the president stated.

According to the head of state, the new state-run driving schools will be equipped with modern training facilities, updated equipment, and qualified instructors. The training will cover not only driving practice but also technical fundamentals, traffic rules, and road etiquette.

He also emphasized that specialists from private driving schools will not be left without work: they are planned to be recruited to work at state-run driving schools.

The president announced that starting in September of this year, traffic regulations will be included in the school curriculum.

Graduates will be able to take the driver’s license exam without additional courses.

The president urged citizens to resist attempts by certain groups to create a negative atmosphere around the reform.

«Some are trying to destabilize the situation, protecting their commercial interests. Don’t give in. Everything will become clear a little later: the system will be transparent, fair, and focused on people’s safety,» he noted.