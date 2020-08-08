Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources

«Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country and the expected low water period, this year will be especially hard for us,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, said at a regular meeting of the headquarters on preparation of the economy and population for the upcoming autumn-winter heating season.

He noted that every state and municipal institution should be ready for the heating season. Each ministry and department must prepare thoroughly for it.

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that the issue of preparing for the heating season primarily concerns the healthcare system.

«Today there should be information on how each medical institution is being prepared for winter. All medical institutions, especially operating rooms and intensive care units, must be provided with alternative energy sources. There should be no issues on providing them with coal and fuel oil. For their timely acquisition, I instruct the Ministry of Finance to allocate the necessary funds,» he said.

Almazbek Baatyrbekov recalled about the responsibility of each head of the region.

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use was instructed to carry out work on the possible switch of facilities that consume a large amount of electricity to alternative fuels.