Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season

«We have successfully completed the heating season this year,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir as of October 1, 2023 was 11.7 billion cubic meters, and has now decreased to 7.3 billion. The reason for it is low water period.

«There were no problems with water freezing this winter, like last year, in Mailuu-Suu basin, because all boilers passed a strict test in 2023. The second hydroelectric unit of Toktogul HPP was put into operation in December. This made it possible to increase capacity by 60 megawatts,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He also told about plans for the reconstruction of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

«I met with a delegation of TBEA company. They built the third and fourth boilers. Every five years the enterprise is obliged to carry out a control inspection itself; seven years have passed since the start of operation. Negotiations have been held, we signed a memorandum yesterday,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He told that two gas turbines would be installed for $150 million. A mini heating and power plant with a capacity of 550 megawatts will be built for $210 million (investor is Turkey) on the site of the boiler house at the Bishkek Selmash plant. HPP-2 will be reconstructed. The cost is $100 million.

«Tasks have been given to prepare for the next heating season. We have started the first repair work,» Akylbek Japarov added.