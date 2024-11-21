Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for heating season

A meeting on the readiness of the economy and population of Osh region for the heating season was held, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of government agencies of the region, heads of district state administrations (akims) and heads of coal mining companies. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region made a report.

Then measures to ensure the successful passage of the heating season and plans for the future were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of providing the population, government agencies and social facilities with a sufficient volume of coal and uninterrupted power supply.

Bakyt Torobaev also familiarized himself with the activities of the Osh City Heating and Power Plant, where the condition of the equipment and the availability of sufficient coal reserves were checked.

Following the meeting and inspection, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers gave a number of instructions to sectoral government agencies and local government bodies.