11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Mayor of Bishkek checks preparations for heating season

The Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected the boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprise and assessed their technical condition and readiness for the upcoming heating season. The press service of the City Hall reported.

A major overhaul is being carried out in the boiler house located in the 10th microdistrict, two new boiler units with a capacity of 3 and 4 megawatts have been installed.

A major overhaul is also underway in the boiler house Dzhal-29. Currently, work is underway at the facility to install two gas boilers with a capacity of 5 megawatts each.

In addition, the reconstruction of the boiler house Bishkekselmash, where work is underway to manufacture water heating boilers, was inspected.

This year, it is planned to install six water heating boilers of local production with a thermal capacity of 12 megawatts each.

The installation of new boiler units will provide a more stable supply of hot water to residents of adjacent areas.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed the director of the Fuel and Energy Complex Department to consider the possibility of organizing an exchange of experience between employees of the municipal enterprises Bishkek HPP, Bishkekteploset and Bishkekteploenergo for effective work.

He warned employees about the need to comply with anti-corruption legislation and the principles of transparency in work, and also set the task of ensuring high-quality preparation for the autumn-winter period and stable operation of heat supply facilities in order to ensure the comfort and safety of city residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/337170/
views: 161
Print
Related
Bakyt Torobaev checks readiness of Osh enterprises for heating season
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan discusses preparation for heating season
Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek today
Heating season ends in Osh city
Sadyr Japarov holds meeting on preparations for heating season
Japarov: Kyrgyzstan went through heating season without difficulties
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
Heating to be turned off in Osh city on March 18
Heating season to begin in Osh city on November 5
Popular
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21 Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
23 July, Wednesday
11:19
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Aquatics Championships in Singapore Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Aquatics Championship...
11:12
How Kyrgyzstan reduces public debt and strengthens economy: 2025–2027 plan
10:59
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky
10:50
Cabinet clarifies procedure of transfer of service housing to security officials
10:34
First meeting of Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia Business Council to be held in September