Mayor of Bishkek checks preparations for heating season

The Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected the boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprise and assessed their technical condition and readiness for the upcoming heating season. The press service of the City Hall reported.

A major overhaul is being carried out in the boiler house located in the 10th microdistrict, two new boiler units with a capacity of 3 and 4 megawatts have been installed.

A major overhaul is also underway in the boiler house Dzhal-29. Currently, work is underway at the facility to install two gas boilers with a capacity of 5 megawatts each.

In addition, the reconstruction of the boiler house Bishkekselmash, where work is underway to manufacture water heating boilers, was inspected.

This year, it is planned to install six water heating boilers of local production with a thermal capacity of 12 megawatts each.

The installation of new boiler units will provide a more stable supply of hot water to residents of adjacent areas.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed the director of the Fuel and Energy Complex Department to consider the possibility of organizing an exchange of experience between employees of the municipal enterprises Bishkek HPP, Bishkekteploset and Bishkekteploenergo for effective work.

He warned employees about the need to comply with anti-corruption legislation and the principles of transparency in work, and also set the task of ensuring high-quality preparation for the autumn-winter period and stable operation of heat supply facilities in order to ensure the comfort and safety of city residents.