Toguz korgool showcased at International Festival in South Korea

The traditional Kyrgyz intellectual game toguz korgool was one of the highlights of the Korea Nomad Mind Festival held in South Korea.

Kyrgyz Ambassador Aida Ismailova emphasized the importance of preserving nomadic heritage and invited participants to the upcoming World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.

Such events foster friendship between peoples and preserve the rich cultural heritage of humanity. Aida Ismailova

According to her, participation in such international events not only helps showcase unique traditions but also strengthens cultural ties between countries. She noted that the heritage of nomadic civilization continues to attract strong global interest.

Special attention at the festival was given to toguz korgool, one of the oldest intellectual games in Central Asia, which was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2020. Variations of the game played in Africa, Kazakhstan, and Turkey were also showcased.

Aida Ismailova noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is the initiator of the World Nomad Games, which bring together countries through traditional sports, games, and culture. She also announced that the next Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in early September 2026 and invited all interested parties to participate.