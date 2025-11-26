Kyrgyz athlete wins gold at Toguz Korgool World Championships in Almaty

The 2nd Toguz Korgool World Championships for boys and girls has concluded in Almaty. The Toguz Korgool Federation reported.

According to the federation, 180 athletes from 21 countries participated in the competition, significantly exceeding the number of athletes from 17 countries at the first championship, held in 2023.

«The competition was held in three main disciplines, each requiring different speed of thought and strategy. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 24 athletes from seven regions. Upol Abdymomunova, U15 (standard), won the only gold medal. Our athletes also won 13 bronze medals,» the statement reads.