Cabinet of Ministers updates Tash-Kumyr development plan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updated the development plan of Tash-Kumyr. Head of Government Adylbek Kasymaliev signed an order amending previously approved measures.

The amended document determines a list of infrastructure and social projects with a total funding of 100 million soms through targeted transfers from the republican budget.

Primary emphasis is placed on upgrading the city’s infrastructure, utilities, and social services.

The plan includes the construction of three children’s playgrounds and the purchase of a minibus for the Tash-Komur-Shakhtyor municipal football club.

The document aims to improve the quality of the urban environment, public services, and living conditions.