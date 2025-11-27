Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive

Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating a development pace and macroeconomic indicators that are enviable for all post-Soviet countries. Senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrey Grozin told journalists.

According to him, growth in industrial production, improvements in the transport and logistics sectors, as well as rising salaries for civil servants, are all made possible by a secure environment both within the country and around it.

The expert also noted that the CSTO remains the only institution that ensures stability in its member states and in Central Asia as a whole.

Grozin added that the number of conflicts worldwide is increasing and global turbulence is becoming the new norm. While the region has so far been affected only indirectly, the risks continue to grow.