12:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive

Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating a development pace and macroeconomic indicators that are enviable for all post-Soviet countries. Senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrey Grozin told journalists.

According to him, growth in industrial production, improvements in the transport and logistics sectors, as well as rising salaries for civil servants, are all made possible by a secure environment both within the country and around it.

The expert also noted that the CSTO remains the only institution that ensures stability in its member states and in Central Asia as a whole.

Grozin added that the number of conflicts worldwide is increasing and global turbulence is becoming the new norm. While the region has so far been affected only indirectly, the risks continue to grow.
link: https://24.kg/english/352459/
views: 77
Print
Related
Economy Minister presents National Development Program until 2030
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade situation not improving, exports drop sharply
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
Entrepreneurs contribute over 664 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
11:57
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of Nat...
11:50
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
11:39
Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive
11:15
Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed
11:01
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis