Bishkek prepares for Nooruz: Festive events to be held across city

Festive events dedicated to the spring holiday Nooruz will take place in all districts of Bishkek on March 21, the City Hall’s press service reported.

In Sverdlovsky district , celebrations will be held in Karagachevaya Roshcha from 12 to 4 p.m. The program will feature traditional yurts, showcases of national customs and lifestyle, concerts by creative groups and diaspora communities, sports competitions, folk craft master classes, and a fair of national dishes.

, celebrations will be held in Karagachevaya Roshcha from 12 to 4 p.m. The program will feature traditional yurts, showcases of national customs and lifestyle, concerts by creative groups and diaspora communities, sports competitions, folk craft master classes, and a fair of national dishes. In Oktyabrsky district, festivities will unfold in Yntymak-2 Park. The program includes a concert featuring students of Shaiyr Balalyk children’s creativity center, national and sports games such as chess, tug-of-war, toguz korgool, darts, relays, football, and volleyball, as well as creative workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment for both children and adults.

festivities will unfold in Yntymak-2 Park. The program includes a concert featuring students of Shaiyr Balalyk children’s creativity center, national and sports games such as chess, tug-of-war, toguz korgool, darts, relays, football, and volleyball, as well as creative workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment for both children and adults. In Leninsky district, events will be held starting at 2 p.m. at Gazprom for Children sports complex in Archa-Beshik residential area. The program includes concerts, demonstrations of national traditions, an ethno-town of yurts, themed exhibitions, and workshops. Additionally, in Ashar Park in Ak-Orgo residential area, celebrations will begin at 3 p.m. with yurts, an ethno-style buffet, sports games, and cultural entertainment.

events will be held starting at 2 p.m. at Gazprom for Children sports complex in Archa-Beshik residential area. The program includes concerts, demonstrations of national traditions, an ethno-town of yurts, themed exhibitions, and workshops. Additionally, in Ashar Park in Ak-Orgo residential area, celebrations will begin at 3 p.m. with yurts, an ethno-style buffet, sports games, and cultural entertainment. In Pervomaisky district, the celebration will take place in Ak-Bosogo residential area, featuring traditional yurts, folk games, demonstrations of customs, and a concert program. Guests will also be offered national dishes, creating an atmosphere of spring renewal and hospitality.

The City Hall invites everyone to join the celebrations to mark the spring equinox, enjoy music, games, workshops, and traditional treats, and experience the rich atmosphere of national traditions.