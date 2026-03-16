Nooruz 2026: Main national celebrations to be held in Naryn region

This year, the main national celebrations marking Nooruz will take place in the city of Naryn in Naryn region. President Sadyr Japarov is expected to attend the festivities.

According to the press service of the presidential envoy in the region, the celebration program will be extensive and will last throughout the day, featuring cultural performances and a large evening show.

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on the central Turdakun Usubaliev Square with the main cultural event.

Following the official ceremony, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., guests will have a lunch break during which everyone will be traditionally treated to the spring delicacy sumolok.

Fans of active recreation will be able to watch national sports games scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the site near the regional prosecutor’s office building.

The celebration will then return to the main square, where a daytime concert program will take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

After a short break, a grand evening gala concert will begin at 7 p.m., featuring stars of the Kyrgyz music scene.

The Nooruz celebrations will conclude at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.

In recent years, the national-level celebration of Nooruz has been held in different regions of the country. Previously, the main festivities took place in the cities of Osh and Batken.