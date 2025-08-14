Over 2 billion soms in excise tax collected from locally produced alcohol in KR

From January to July 2025, the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan collected 2,036 billion soms in excise tax from alcohol produced in the country. This is 10 million soms more than in the same period of 2024.

In addition, excise tax revenues from alcohol imported from EAEU member states totaled 426 million soms over the first seven months of this year — an increase of 98 million compared to the same period last year.

The total excise tax revenues from alcohol produced in the Kyrgyz Republic and imported from EAEU member states amounted to 4,302 billion soms in 2024, which is 372 million more than in 2023.

Excise stamp control is carried out as follows:

For products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan and imported from EAEU member states — under tax supervision;

For products imported from third countries — under customs supervision.

Tax authorities also monitor the presence and authenticity of excise stamps on alcohol sold in retail and wholesale trade.

The Tax Service urges citizens to verify excise stamps to protect themselves from counterfeit products.

For quick verification, the «Excise Stamp» section in Salyk mobile app allows users to scan the Data Matrix code on the stamp to obtain product information. A similar tool is available on the website cabinet.salyk.kg in the «Excise Stamp» section.