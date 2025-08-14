11:35
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Over 2 billion soms in excise tax collected from locally produced alcohol in KR

From January to July 2025, the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan collected 2,036 billion soms in excise tax from alcohol produced in the country. This is 10 million soms more than in the same period of 2024.

In addition, excise tax revenues from alcohol imported from EAEU member states totaled 426 million soms over the first seven months of this year — an increase of 98 million compared to the same period last year.

The total excise tax revenues from alcohol produced in the Kyrgyz Republic and imported from EAEU member states amounted to 4,302 billion soms in 2024, which is 372 million more than in 2023.

Excise stamp control is carried out as follows:

  • For products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan and imported from EAEU member states — under tax supervision;
  • For products imported from third countries — under customs supervision.

Tax authorities also monitor the presence and authenticity of excise stamps on alcohol sold in retail and wholesale trade.

The Tax Service urges citizens to verify excise stamps to protect themselves from counterfeit products.

For quick verification, the «Excise Stamp» section in Salyk mobile app allows users to scan the Data Matrix code on the stamp to obtain product information. A similar tool is available on the website cabinet.salyk.kg in the «Excise Stamp» section.
link: https://24.kg/english/339568/
views: 126
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
Kyrgyzstan plans gradual increase in excise tax on beverages
Economy Ministry proposes to exempt kompots, sharbats from excise tax
Tax Service destroys remains of excise stamps issued before 2024
Alcohol producers ask for delay in replacement of excise stamps
More than 1.2 billion soms of excise tax on soft drinks collected in Kyrgyzstan
Over 3,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps seized in Bishkek
Tax Service seizes over 5,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps
Marking of beer products brings 129.4 million to budget
Beer and energy drinks fall under marking with excise stamps in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
11:14
Cypriot businessman appointed Muras Bank Chairman of Board of Directors Cypriot businessman appointed Muras Bank Chairman of Bo...
11:01
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes
10:53
Truck pulled out of Naryn River, driver is missing
10:41
Over 2 billion soms in excise tax collected from locally produced alcohol in KR
10:30
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan heading to Mongolia for scientific research
13 August, Wednesday
20:58
Suspect detained in Naryn for producing counterfeit banknotes
20:50
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
18:22
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan