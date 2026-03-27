Fines and confiscation for counterfeit kumys: Bill submitted for discussion

A package of bills on the protection, development, and state support of the national drink kumys has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The documents propose comprehensive changes to several laws, including the Tax Code, the Code of Offenses, and laws on public procurement, tourism, healthcare, and intellectual property.

One of the key innovations is the introduction of the national brand «Kyrgyz Kymyzy.» Only producers included in a special state registry and adhering to a unified quality code will be able to use it.

Mandatory digital product traceability is proposed: each unit of kumys must have a QR code with information on its origin, processing, and laboratory testing. Fines and confiscation of the product will be imposed for the absence of labeling or for providing false information.

The bill introduces a classification of products into three categories: natural traditional kumys, industrial export kumys, and kumys reconstituted from powdered milk. Moreover, the use of substitutes and additives for nationally branded products is prohibited.

Tax incentives are provided for businesses: new mare’s milk processing plants can receive a three-year profit tax exemption, while exporters can receive a 50 percent profit tax reduction for five years.

Furthermore, it is proposed to create a strategic state reserve of freeze-dried mare’s milk, which will be used to stabilize prices and ensure production during the off-season.

A separate set of amendments is aimed at combating counterfeiting: it prohibits the use of national ornaments, symbols, and visual elements of the Kyrgyz Republic on goods produced abroad, and increases penalties for misleading consumers.

The bill envisages the development of «kumys therapy centers» and the inclusion of kumys treatment in the medical rehabilitation and tourism system.

The initiators note that the measures are aimed at protecting the national brand, increasing exports, and attracting investment in mare’s milk processing.