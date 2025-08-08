Illegal soft drink production facility uncovered in Kara-Suu

An illegal production facility manufacturing carbonated beverages has been uncovered in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The underground workshop was producing sweetened drinks under the brand names «Kvas Derevensky», «Anar», and «Sok Derevensky.»

Officials from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, the State Environmental and Technical Inspection, and the Tax Service imposed fines and collected product samples for laboratory testing.