Every 5th woman in rural areas of Kyrgyzstan has no access to personal hygiene

Despite global efforts, thousands of women and girls in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in rural areas, continue to face period poverty. The UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia reports.

May 28 is celebrated annually as Menstrual Hygiene Day to draw attention to issues related to menstrual health, hygiene, and equal access to sanitation.

Every fifth woman in rural areas of Kyrgyzstan does not have access to a separate place for washing and changing. Only 17 percent of rural homes are connected to water supply systems, and 85 percent of toilets are cold pit latrines.

In addition, every seventh girl aged 15–19 misses school or work during her period. Women in rural areas are twice as likely to die from urogenital diseases compared to those in cities.