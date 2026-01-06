CIS Secretary General names key task for Commonwealth in 2026

CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev stated that the primary goal for the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026, which will mark the organization’s anniversary, is to ensure the further development of comprehensive cooperation between its member countries.

According to him, key projects for the upcoming period include implementation of the concept to link major transport corridors in order to create an integrated system that will reduce costs and enhance the transit potential of CIS countries. Work is also underway on a strategy for the development of the fuel and energy complex through 2035, with a long-term outlook extending to 2050.

Sergei Lebedev emphasized the goal of elevating foreign economic cooperation to a new level and transforming the CIS into an effective platform for dialogue with such associations as the EAEU, SCO, BRICS, and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Commonwealth of Independent States is an international organization uniting several countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union. The agreement establishing the CIS was signed on December 8, 1991.