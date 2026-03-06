09:30
Education Ministry to enhance inclusive education development with JICA support

A meeting with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was held at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry’s press service, the parties discussed prospects for partnership in the field of education. In particular, ministry representatives proposed strengthening the development of inclusive education in schools — both by improving infrastructure and by training specialists who work with children with special educational needs.

It was also proposed to upgrade the material and technical base of vocational lyceums and introduce elements of inclusive education into the vocational training system. Special attention was paid to improving the qualifications of teachers and experts involved in developing methodologies and standards, as well as to issues of analyzing and monitoring the quality of education.

Deputy Minister Lira Samykbaeva noted the significant experience of Japan’s education system. She thanked the agency for its support and for the opportunities for cooperation within international programs.

Senior Education Advisor at JICA headquarters Toshio Murata stated that JICA is currently developing a five-year strategic plan in which education is considered one of the priority areas. After reviewing the proposals presented, the main areas of cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan will be determined.
