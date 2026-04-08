One Village—One Product project in KR to be expanded to industrial exports

Kyrgyzstan and JICA plan to scale up One Village — One Product project. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova met with Yuka Sonoyama, Deputy Director of the JICA Central Asia and Caucasus Division. The parties discussed the transition of One Village — One Product project to an industrial scale with an export focus.

The project involves 3,500 participants and 107 production facilities producing 2,774 types of goods for markets in Japan, China, South Korea, USA, Germany, and the UAE. One Village — One Product promotes job creation, skills development, and income growth in the regions.

It was noted that the parties confirmed their readiness to modernize the project, expand participation and deepen support for existing enterprises, and organize an exchange of experience with Japanese companies through the Kyrgyz-Japan Center for Human Development.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the adaptation of current JICA projects to the national medium-term development program until 2030, including industrialization, agricultural and tourism development, logistics, and green energy.