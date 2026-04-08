16:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.11
English

One Village—One Product project in KR to be expanded to industrial exports

Kyrgyzstan and JICA plan to scale up One Village — One Product project. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova met with Yuka Sonoyama, Deputy Director of the JICA Central Asia and Caucasus Division. The parties discussed the transition of One Village — One Product project to an industrial scale with an export focus.

The project involves 3,500 participants and 107 production facilities producing 2,774 types of goods for markets in Japan, China, South Korea, USA, Germany, and the UAE. One Village — One Product promotes job creation, skills development, and income growth in the regions.

It was noted that the parties confirmed their readiness to modernize the project, expand participation and deepen support for existing enterprises, and organize an exchange of experience with Japanese companies through the Kyrgyz-Japan Center for Human Development.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the adaptation of current JICA projects to the national medium-term development program until 2030, including industrialization, agricultural and tourism development, logistics, and green energy.
link: https://24.kg/english/369518/
views: 174
Print
Related
Education Ministry to enhance inclusive education development with JICA support
Сделано в регионе. Женщины, традиции и вкус Кыргызстана
Япония безвозмездно выделит Кыргызстану $11,6 миллиона на медоборудование
Япония выделит $20,5 миллиона на строительство моста через реку Нарын
43 projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan with support of JICA
В Кыргызстане при поддержке японского агентства JICA реализовано 43 проекта
Geothermal resort cluster may be created in Kyrgyzstan
Япония выделит грант на строительство и оборудование аэронавигационных вышек
Kyrgyzstan to receive grant from JICA to improve medical equipment
Кыргызстан получит грант от JICA на улучшение медицинского оборудования
Popular
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan Two earthquakes — in Afghanistan and Tajikistan — felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste Kyrgyzstan’s MES continues work to neutralize radioactive waste
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
8 April, Wednesday
16:43
Kyrgyzstan to build 21 dams to protect 12,000 homes from mudflows Kyrgyzstan to build 21 dams to protect 12,000 homes fro...
16:33
55 Kyrgyzstanis serve sentences in Uzbek prisons
16:28
Over 1,200 people wanted in Kyrgyzstan for failure to pay alimony
15:45
Sadyr Japarov signs law on construction of KRSU campus for 15,000 students
15:41
Prosecutor General: 12 women hold leadership positions in oversight body