Bishkek resident detained on suspicion of $23,500 car sale fraud

Police officers in Bishkek detained a man suspected of fraud related to the sale of a car, the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.
However, after receiving the money, the suspect stopped responding to calls. He neither returned the money nor handed over the car.
A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyzstan.
During the course of an investigative operation, police detained the suspect, identified as I.M., 24. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.
The investigation is ongoing.