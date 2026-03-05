Bishkek resident detained on suspicion of $23,500 car sale fraud

Police officers in Bishkek detained a man suspected of fraud related to the sale of a car, the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported.

According to the statement, a citizen M.N. previously filed a complaint against I.M., stating that on January 7 the suspect, after gaining his trust, offered to sell him a Mercedes-Benz G 500 that allegedly belonged to him. Under the pretext of the upcoming re-registration of the vehicle, the suspect received $23,500 from the buyer.

However, after receiving the money, the suspect stopped responding to calls. He neither returned the money nor handed over the car.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyzstan.

During the course of an investigative operation, police detained the suspect, identified as I.M., 24. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.