Two teenagers detained in Bishkek with 50 doses of synthetic drugs

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek identified and detained two teenagers who were distributing synthetic drugs through a stash system in the Pervomaysky district.

Police conducted a search of the area as part of Drug Den preventative operation. Law enforcement officers recorded the location of the stash and detained two individuals: A.B. (19) and A.T. (18).

At least 50 packages of synthetic drugs, prepared for distribution, were seized from them. It was found out that they obtained the prohibited substances through Telegram channels, packaged them, and placed them in hiding places throughout the city.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code (illegal manufacture of narcotics for the purpose of sale). During an investigation at the residence of one of the detainees, police seized electronic scales, packaging material, tape, heat-shrink tubing, gloves, and masks—all items used in packaging.

The suspects have been placed in pretrial detention. The investigation is ongoing.
