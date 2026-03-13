Suspect in drug trafficking detained in Bishkek

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Department of Internal of Bishkek detained a suspect in the sale of narcotics during an investigative operation.

On February 5, they received information that an unknown individual named Zh. was selling potent substances.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 (illegal manufacture of narcotics, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During further investigative operations, police detained Zh.O., 31, near a house on Fuchik Street. It was established that he was selling the narcotic substance hashish.

During his arrest, a dark-colored substance with a distinctive odor was seized from him. The seized substance was determined to be the narcotic substance hashish.

The man detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic has been placed in the temporary detention facility. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reminds citizens that illegal drug trafficking is a serious crime and entails criminal liability. If you become aware of drug trafficking, you are asked to immediately report it to the police.