Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Slovakia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Slovak Republic on the elimination of double taxation in respect of taxes on income and prevention of tax evasion and avoidance of taxation». The press service of the head of state reported.

The agreement is aimed at attracting foreign direct investment in the economy and creating conditions for foreign companies to invest in various sectors of the economy by eliminating double taxation and providing guarantees of taxation in only one country.

«In addition, the main objectives of this agreement are the protection of a resident of one state from discriminatory taxation in another contracting state, prevention of tax evasion or abuse of the provisions of the agreement, mutual exchange of information between the competent authorities of the contracting states to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement,» the statement says.

In addition, the agreement will increase trade turnover and investment between the countries, the press service added.