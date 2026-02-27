Aibek Iminov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Religious Affairs Agency

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order on personnel appointments at the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Aibek Iminov has been appointed the agency’s new Deputy Chairman, the presidential press service reported.

Iminov previously worked in the area of ​​regulating religious organizations and state review of religious activities. He served as the Head of the Department for Review and Interaction with Religious Organizations at the State Commission for Religious Affairs, which was later transformed into the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations.