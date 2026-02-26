17:32
Iskender Sulaimanov appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations

Iskender Sulaimanov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ press service reported.

He was born in 1985 in Kara-Balta. He is Kyrgyz. He holds the military rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the reserve.

The appointment of Urmatbek Shamyrkanov as head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was previously announced.

This appointment is aimed at strengthening the ministry’s work and increasing the effectiveness of the country’s emergency prevention and response system.
