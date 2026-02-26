Amantur Tursuniyazov appointed head of Kyrgyz Geological Service

Amantur Tursuniyazov has been appointed head of the Kyrgyz Geological Service in the rank of Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan.

Previously, he served as deputy head of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and then as Deputy General Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise.

Following the dismissal of Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, numerous personnel changes have taken place in the Kyrgyz Republic, including at the Ministry of Natural Resources. Akyl Toktobaev now leads the ministry.