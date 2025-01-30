15:34
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app

Re-registration of vehicles is again available in Tunduk mobile app, the press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agency notes that the project was previously launched in a pilot mode and has proven its effectiveness. For online re-registration, the vehicle owner has to do the following:

— Undergo an inspection at any territorial department of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (valid for 30 days);

— Check for fines on the vehicle (if any are found, pay them);

— If the vehicle owner is married, he/she has to obtain the consent of the spouse;

— Check the vehicle for encumbrances.

It is important to note that the service is only available for re-registration of vehicles (of individuals) and does not include initial registration.
link: https://24.kg/english/318422/
views: 57
Print
Related
Online service for vehicle re-registration to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses
Vehicle registration in Kyrgyzstan becomes more convenient and faster
Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's licenses round the clock
Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registration appointed
Citizens can re-register their car in Tunduk application
New agency created on the basis of Unaa state institution
Pilot project on online re-registration of vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan
Director of Vehicles Registration Department dismissed
Preferential re-registration of cars in Kyrgyzstan to last 3 months
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
15:23
Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mob...
15:14
Kyrgyzstan increases agricultural exports to 34 billion soms
14:52
Kyrgyzstan signs agreement with 5 countries on abolition of visas for diplomats
14:46
Land not used by investor for HPP construction to be returned to state
14:31
John Alderdice appointed UK Trade Envoy to Kyrgyzstan