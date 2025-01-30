Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app

Re-registration of vehicles is again available in Tunduk mobile app, the press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agency notes that the project was previously launched in a pilot mode and has proven its effectiveness. For online re-registration, the vehicle owner has to do the following:

— Undergo an inspection at any territorial department of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (valid for 30 days);

— Check for fines on the vehicle (if any are found, pay them);

— If the vehicle owner is married, he/she has to obtain the consent of the spouse;

— Check the vehicle for encumbrances.

It is important to note that the service is only available for re-registration of vehicles (of individuals) and does not include initial registration.