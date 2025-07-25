12:18
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended the rules for vehicle registration and legalization to make the process more user-friendly and transparent for car owners.

Under the new regulations, vehicles imported from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union can now be temporarily registered for more than six months after customs clearance. Owners will be issued temporary registration documents and number plates.

Additionally, the rules have been changed for vehicles imported into Kyrgyzstan before December 31, 2024 that have not yet been registered. These vehicles can now be legalized; however, once registered, they cannot be sold, exported, or transferred to other individuals.

The changes will come into effect in seven days.
link: https://24.kg/english/337494/
views: 23
Print
Related
Updated rules for technical inspection, registration of vehicles approved
Mobile vehicle registration launched in Bishkek
Vehicle re-registration function returned to Tunduk mobile app
Online service for vehicle re-registration to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Police agencies no longer able to register vehicles or issue driver's licenses
Vehicle registration in Kyrgyzstan becomes more convenient and faster
Citizens can register vehicles and obtain driver's licenses round the clock
Acting Director of State Agency for Vehicle Registration appointed
Citizens can re-register their car in Tunduk application
New agency created on the basis of Unaa state institution
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
12:12
Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan
12:06
Energy Ministry receives right to inspect activities of local government bodies
12:04
Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery
11:56
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed