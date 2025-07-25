Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended the rules for vehicle registration and legalization to make the process more user-friendly and transparent for car owners.

Under the new regulations, vehicles imported from countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union can now be temporarily registered for more than six months after customs clearance. Owners will be issued temporary registration documents and number plates.

Additionally, the rules have been changed for vehicles imported into Kyrgyzstan before December 31, 2024 that have not yet been registered. These vehicles can now be legalized; however, once registered, they cannot be sold, exported, or transferred to other individuals.

The changes will come into effect in seven days.