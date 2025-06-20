Updated rules for technical inspection, registration of vehicles approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved changes to the rules for technical regulation and registration of vehicles. The new amendments are intended to simplify procedures and improve the quality of control over the condition of vehicles on the roads.

Experts who check vehicles for compliance with standards will now undergo an updated procedure for confirming their qualifications. The unified register of such specialists will be updated. This will help improve the quality of technical inspections and make checks more reliable.

Now vehicles that have passed the inspection for compliance with requirements can be registered or re-registered faster and easier. This will reduce the time and paperwork for drivers.

The authorities clarified which bodies and in what order will be engaged in monitoring the technical condition of vehicles, which will increase transparency and accountability.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers will come into force on July 5, 2025.