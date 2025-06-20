17:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Updated rules for technical inspection, registration of vehicles approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved changes to the rules for technical regulation and registration of vehicles. The new amendments are intended to simplify procedures and improve the quality of control over the condition of vehicles on the roads.

Experts who check vehicles for compliance with standards will now undergo an updated procedure for confirming their qualifications. The unified register of such specialists will be updated. This will help improve the quality of technical inspections and make checks more reliable.

Now vehicles that have passed the inspection for compliance with requirements can be registered or re-registered faster and easier. This will reduce the time and paperwork for drivers.

The authorities clarified which bodies and in what order will be engaged in monitoring the technical condition of vehicles, which will increase transparency and accountability.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers will come into force on July 5, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/333535/
views: 100
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman hands keys to cars to Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
Regional and subordinate divisions of Natural Resources Ministry receive cars
Rules for entry and use of foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan marks 35th anniversary with 65 new vehicles
MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
9 service cars handed over to Environmental and Technical Supervision Service
New service vehicles purchased for ElTR TV channel
Kyrgyzstan sets new rules for foreign vehicles
40 vehicles handed over to Veterinary Service in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
17:14
Phytosanitary control resumed at Ak Zhol checkpoint Phytosanitary control resumed at Ak Zhol checkpoint
17:10
Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan sign cooperation roadmap for 2025–2027
16:57
E-commerce becomes key element of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
16:48
Updated rules for technical inspection, registration of vehicles approved
15:39
Woman from Kyrgyzstan suspected of human trafficking in France