Cabinet changes rules for registration of vehicles and passing driving tests

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the regulations on registration of vehicles and conducting qualification tests for drivers and tractor drivers.

According to the document, the requirement for mandatory provision of an electronic consignment note, as well as a coupon of passing state control for vehicles imported from the EAEU countries, has been excluded from the registration rules.

In addition, the number of attempts to retake the practical exam to obtain a driver’s license and a tractor driver’s license has been increased: instead of three, six attempts are now provided.