Mobile vehicle registration launched in Bishkek

The State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has announced the launch of a new service — mobile vehicle registration and re-registration.

The pilot project has been launched in Bishkek. Now legal entities and individuals can register a vehicle at a convenient location. A mobile group will arrive at the specified location, carry out the procedure and issue title documents and a state number plate.

It is noted that the new service will significantly simplify and speed up the process of obtaining registration documents.

The cost of one registration is 3,479 soms (excluding banking services).

To submit an application, please call +996999631727 (available via WhatsApp).