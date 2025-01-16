14:39
Online service for vehicle re-registration to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

A new online service for vehicle re-registration and registration of ownership rights to them will be launched in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed the decree on amendments to the relevant rules.

According to the document, the service will be available on the state portal of electronic services, in Tunduk mobile application and on other digital platforms. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to file an application, pay for services and go through all stages of vehicle re-registration online.

The service is being created to simplify and speed up the process of providing public services, it is also aimed at developing digitalization in the country.
