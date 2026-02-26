12:51
President appoints Erlist Akunbekov and Damirbek Osmonov as ministers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on cabinet appointments.

Erlist Akunbekov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry. Damirbek Osmonov was appointed Minister of Health.

According to the presidential press service, Erlist Akunbekov will oversee water policy, agriculture, farmer support, and the development of the processing industry.

Photo Erlist Akunbekov

Previously, both officials held these positions under presidential decrees, and on February 25, the Zhogorku Kenesh approved their candidacies for the relevant posts.

Photo Damirbek Osmonov

The appointments are part of a government reshuffle aimed at strengthening key economic and social sectors.
