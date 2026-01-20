12:50
State companies to receive incentives for construction of Ala-Too Resort

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution to support state-owned enterprises and business entities implementing projects of national importance. The document is aimed at ensuring the effective implementation of the all-season mountain cluster Ala-Too Resort project in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the resolution, amendments have been made to previously existing tax regulations. In particular, land plots transferred for perpetual use to state-owned enterprises in the tourism sector and to companies wholly owned by the state have been assigned to a separate category.

The state enterprise Ala-Too Resort, which is subordinate to the Presidential Affairs Department, has been exempted from paying customs duties on the import of goods required for the construction and equipping of facilities within the mountain cluster.

The incentives apply to customs operations related to the release of such goods.

The resolution aims to develop the tourism infrastructure of Issyk-Kul region and create favorable conditions for the implementation of major investment projects.

The document will enter into force ten days after its official publication.
