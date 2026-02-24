21:48
Erlist Akunbekov appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

By decree of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Erlist Akunbekov has been appointed Acting Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

Internet
Photo Internet

The new head of the agricultural bloc will oversee water policy, support for farms, development of processing, and the implementation of state agricultural programs.

Erlist Akunbekov, 42, is a native of Osh. He is a graduate of Osh State University and the Moscow State University of Management.

He is a private entrepreneur. He manages the agro-industrial company ATS-Group and chairs the Fertilizer Suppliers Association.

In recent years, he has been actively working with farms, promoting modern management methods in the agro-industrial complex and supporting domestic producers. He is also the Chairman of the Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kyrgyz Republic.
