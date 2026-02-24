Drug courier detained in Bishkek: 40 packages of psychotropic substances seized

Police in Bishkek have detained a suspect accused of distributing psychotropic substances through so-called «stashes,» the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred on February 2, when residents of a residential area contacted the 102 service after discovering a suspicious object along a fence. An investigative team from the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district arrived at the scene and found a package wrapped in electrical tape. The reporting citizen stated that the moment the item was left had been captured on video.

A criminal case was opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture and distribution of narcotic and psychotropic substances).

During operational measures, officers identified and detained a 22-year-old citizen as A.B. An inspection of his mobile phone revealed correspondence in Telegram with a user named Azamat, including locations of stashes and information about the quantity of packaged substances. The suspect admitted that he had been distributing psychotropic substances for about a month.

Based on his testimony, police seized more than 40 packages from various hiding places. An expert examination conducted by the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek determined that the seized substance was a psychotropic compound with a total weight of approximately 120 grams.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.