Promised job at Kumtor: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

A suspect in a series of fraud cases has been detained in Bishkek, the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to police, earlier, a citizen M.B. filed a complaint against U., who in December 2024 allegedly obtained his 135,000 soms under the pretext of arranging employment at Kumtor Gold Company. Gaining the victim’s trust, the suspect allegedly misappropriated the funds and then went into hiding.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative and operational measures, police officers detained the suspect, identified as Z.U.,36. He was taken to the investigative service and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Authorities report that his involvement in six similar crimes has now been established.